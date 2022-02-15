ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

City of London’s Lord Mayor arrives in the U.S., with goal of turning his city into the world’s financial technology capital

By Vivien Lou Chen
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25k1VC_0eFKpCG500
Vincent Keaveny, Lord Mayor of the City of London. City of London

Vincent Keaveny, the Lord Mayor of the City of London, arrived in the San Francisco Bay area to meet with potential investors this week, driven by one overarching goal: to turn his city into the global leader of financial technology.

The effort comes at a time when the U.K. capital is heading into its third year outside of the European Union, after having left the trading bloc in January 2020, and is just bouncing back from the omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which decimated small businesses in London’s central business district and cast a dour short-term outlook on its retail sector.

On Monday, Keaveny met with representatives of Salesforce.com Inc. CRM; the venture capital firm Sway Ventures; and Plaid, a San Francisco financial-services company. He’s scheduled to meet on Tuesday with Franklin Resources Inc.’s

BEN,

-3.38%

Franklin Templeton, Piva Capital, and Plug and Play Tech Center before heading on to Mexico. The meetings are part of an effort to draw investment interest to London, to create more fintech and technology jobs, and to build the city’s stature in the world of finance and innovation up to a level rivaled by cities like Beijing, San Francisco and New York.

“We want to see London positioned as the international capital of fintech,” Keaveny said during an interview with MarketWatch on Monday in San Francisco. “The ecosystem in California — in San Francisco and the Silicon Valley area — is such a hub of innovation. We need to be connected into that to make our goals for London and the U.K. happen.”

“Technology is really what’s driving change these days,” he said. “If London stays ahead on the innovation, on the technology development, London will be absolutely fine.”

Less than three weeks ago, Keaveny wrote an online op-ed pointing out that the dual challenges of Brexit and the pandemic of the past year had some cynics doubting the U.K. capital’s future as a world leading business hub. London has lost roughly 7,400 jobs due to Brexit, far fewer than initially expected. Meanwhile, the city has since managed to create tens of thousands new jobs, Keaveny says — particularly in the technology and fintech sectors, which helped to power the U.K. economy to a 7.5% rate of growth last year.

Despite a wave of small business closures during the omicron wave of the pandemic, London is now rapidly recovering, he says. England began the process of dropping virtually all its anti-COVID restrictions in January, even while the rest of Europe was still engulfed by omicron. Its residents are no longer under mandatory face mask requirements, and the government is in the process of ending quarantine requirements for those who test positive for the coronavirus — putting the U.K. months ahead of the U.S. on a seemingly more normal way of life.

The U.S. is the U.K.’s largest trading and investment partner, while the U.K. itself is one of the largest foreign direct investors into the U.S. economy, pouring in almost half a trillion dollars of mostly private financial capital in 2020. Keaveny says his message to American businesses and investors is that “London and the U.K. are as open and as interested in the opportunities that U.S. investment presents as ever before.”

“London is bouncing back from the pandemic, surprisingly quickly. Bars and restaurants are packed and it feels quite normal,” he said. “We’re bouncing back from the pandemic, and it’s a great moment for American businesses and investors to look again at London and the U.K .”

The work ahead for Keaveny may not be entirely easy, though. U.S. investors of all stripes have, in recent days, been preoccupied with the potential of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine, the highest inflation rate in four decades, and the prospect of multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.

On top of all this is the potential difficulty of recreating all the ingredients that go into the success of a place like Silicon Valley — whether it’s face-to-face interactions or access to an abundance of talent and capital.

Some U.S. companies, like Zoom Video Communications

ZM,

-2.28%

and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPM,

-1.77%

, “have thrived in international markets,” said Ahmad Thomas, chief executive of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, whose members provide almost one out of every three private-sector jobs in the Valley. However, “the export of the technology and innovative infrastructure we have here in Silicon Valley to other markets is quite difficult.”

“Unless he [the Lord Mayor] is able to establish a significant basis for return on investment, it may be very challenging to drive significant dynamic investment in the high hundreds of millions, given the set of challenging conditions on the ground and unsteady outlook” left by the pandemic and Brexit, Thomas said via phone.

This week’s trip by Keaveny is the first time that a Lord Mayor has visited the U.S. during the pandemic. In his role, Keaveny, a 56-year-old corporate lawyer born and raised in Ireland, acts as the international ambassador for the UK’s financial and professional services sector. He became the 693rd Lord Mayor of London in November and the first Irish person to hold that position.

With responsibilities distinct from the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who serves the sprawling Greater London area, Keaveny holds a one-year term and is head of the governing body that oversees the “Square Mile.” The “Square Mile,” where the city’s financial district sits, practically became a ghost town of empty buildings last year because of the pandemic.

“Over the next six to 12 months, I’m hoping to see a number of the venture capitalists we’re talking to, over in London, looking at business opportunities, committing capital towards significant investments in the U.K.,” Keaveny said. “Certainly, everything we’re hearing from that community in San Francisco” during meetings on Monday “is that they are really interested in looking at those opportunities.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
California State
State
New York State
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
Business Insider

African banking tycoon Tony Elumelu shares his Top 7 rules for success

He's an economist by training, a visionary entrepreneur and a philanthropist. He's the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for Africa, Transcorp and founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation. Tony Elumelu is a Nigerian economist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is the chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for...
ECONOMY
News Channel Nebraska

The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities

Once thriving spots, these villages, towns and cities now stand abandoned. Their empty buildings, streets and even cars left for nature to reclaim over the years. Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, here are some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
WORLD
San Francisco Examiner

Grocery-delivering robots, holographic conferences and record Blockchain funding: This is your week in tech

Local startups did not take a hit in funding during the pandemic, new research shows. The Bay Area raked in more than 4,000 investments in startups last year, by far the most of any major tech hub, new research from Telstra Ventures shows. The San Francisco venture capital firm behind Box, DocuSign and Snap says the Bay Area and New York City pulled in more than half the VC cash that went to major tech hubs in 2021.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ahmad Thomas
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Post

Trump’s trade war with China failed. Why didn’t U.S. companies push back more?

Three years after President Donald Trump launched his signature trade war against China, U.S. tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods remain in place. China’s purchases of U.S. exports, part of Beijing’s January 2020 deal with the Trump administration, fell far short of promises. In fact, the U.S. logged a $355.3 billion trade deficit with China in 2021 — and China purchased more U.S. goods in 2017, the year before the trade war began, than it did last year.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Financial Capital#Uk#The European Union#Salesforce Com Inc#Crm#Sway Ventures#Plaid#Franklin Resources Inc#Ben#Piva Capital#Plug And Play Tech Center
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Fintech
Salon

Queen Elizabeth II has a speech prepared if World War III happens

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Back in 1983 during the height of the Cold War, a speech was drafted for Queen Elizabeth II to deliver to the citizens of the United Kingdom in the event of a nuclear conflict between the United States and Russia breaking out. Kept secret for 30 years, the address was released to the public in 2013, per Great Britain's National Archives policy.
POLITICS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Fortune

Nearly half of private investors think other startups may be just as bad as Theranos

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Elizabeth Holmes trial left the entire startup industry on the edge of its seat, waiting for a determination on whether the founder of a now-defunct blood testing startup that had raised nearly $1 billion in funding would face a prison sentence for misleading investors and allegedly risking the health of thousands.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

98K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy