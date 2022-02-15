Girls Varsity Soccer travels to Spring Valley for Scrimmage

The CIF Southern Section released its playoff pairings for girls’ soccer last week and Temecula Valley, the area’s top-ranked girls’ soccer team, opened with a home match Saturday, Feb. 12, against Sunny Hills (17-6-2). The Lady Golden Bears (17-1-1) are the No. 2 seed in the Division 1 bracket. Santiago (18-1-3) is the No. 1 seed and opened the playoffs at home Saturday against Huntington Beach (14-6-3). The Sharks are seeking the program’s second Division 1 championship in three seasons.

