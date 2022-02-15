ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis hosts the Vikings of Spring Valley

By Admin
wearecamdenhs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boys Varsity Tennis team will host Spring...

wearecamdenhs.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Spring Training postponed in Valley as MLB lockout continues

Spring Training isn't going to happen any time soon. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that Spring Training has officially been delayed and will not start earlier than March 5, after the league and its player's association couldn't reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to multiple reports.
MLB
The Fayetteville Observer

See which Fayetteville-area high school basketball teams made the NCHSAA playoffs

Thirteen Cumberland County high school basketball teams have earned a spot in the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs, which begin with first-round games Tuesday.  Six boys’ teams and seven girls’ squads are set to represent the Fayetteville area in the postseason. Overall, 32 first-round matchups will feature Cape Fear region teams.  ...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Varsity Tennis#Smoak Courts
The Stockton Record

University of Pacific swimmers place in federation finals

LOS ANGELES – Two University of the Pacific swimmers placed sixth in the championship finals during an exciting third day of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Swimming & Diving Championships for the Pacific men's and women's swim teams. On the women's side, senior Kelsey Lloyd finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:03.22, improving her time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orlando Sentinel

Baseball opens with Big Blue Bonanza at Lake Brantley, Husky Challenge at Hagerty

The high school baseball regular season opens Monday with the annual Big Blue Bonanza at Lake Brantley and Husky Challenge at Hagerty. The Patriots host Dr. Phillips, Seminole, Oviedo, Bishop Moore and Lake Howell in pool-play games through Wednesday. The top two teams meet Friday at 6 p.m. to decide a champion. Lake Brantley returns seven position players and four pitchers to a team that ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Eli Manning Has Telling Admission On Arch Manning’s Recruitment

Earlier Wednesday morning, a new report emerged suggesting five-star quarterback Arch Manning has six college football programs on his list. While Ole Miss is on the list – and a legacy school within the family – Arch isn’t receiving pressure from his family to play for the Rebels. Earlier this week, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning made it clear he’ll root for whatever team Arch wants to play for.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy