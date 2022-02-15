ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kamila Valieva adds short program winner to her controversial role

WSLS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you watch with any pleasure an Olympic event in which the International Olympic Committee has all but called one of the competitors a pariah?. Not just any competitor, but Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, the one who has been favored to win the gold medal in women’s singles, which...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

U.S. skaters appeal to CAS to have team medals awarded

Nine American figure skaters have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to rule that they can receive the silver medals they won in the team event before the end of the 2022 Winter Olympics, the court confirmed on Saturday. CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb said the hearing was...
POLITICS
WSLS

Layden: Complicated Olympic Games provide both amazement and challenges

Let’s get this out of the way up front: The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, have been messy. Maybe there’s a better descriptive: Something stronger like "ugly," or something more merciful, like "uneven." Trying to split the difference here, to accommodate a range of viewpoints. It really does depend significantly on what your Olympic priors were, and what you’ve come to expect from the Games. But, broadly: A difficult host nation (being kind here), a pandemic, very few fans, little natural snow, a U.S. star skier unexpectedly struggling every other day and talking about it in a way that was both refreshing and uncomfortable at the same time and very much tethered to the ongoing discussion of Olympic athletes, pressure and mental health; and that was all just the backdrop to a giant international doping controversy that grew into a referendum on age limits and the mercenary exploitation of young girls for medals and whatever else.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Beckett
WSLS

When is the Olympic figure skating gala and who is skating?

Already missing figure skating just hours after the final competition ended?. Forty of your favorite figure skaters from the 2022 Winter Olympics will appear in a gala Saturday night, Feb. 19 (U.S. time). Anything goes as eight men, six women, five pairs teams and eight ice dance couples show off...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Figure Skating#Doping#Russian#Ioc
WSLS

Two-woman recap: Meyers Taylor wins bronze, makes Olympic history

TWO-WOMAN BOBSLED MEDALISTS AT THE 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS. SILVER: Mariama Jamanka/Alexandra Burghardt, GER, (+ 0.77) BRONZE: Elana Meyers Taylor/Sylvia Hoffman, USA, (+ 1.52) WATCH FULL EVENT REPLAY: HEATS 1 AND 2 | HEATS 3 AND 4 | SEE FINAL RESULTS. Bobsled records shattered like thin ice during the final heats...
SPORTS
WSLS

Day 14: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

Team USA did not earn a medal on Day 14 of the 2022 Winter Olympics, but it was difficult to get one with Norway hoarding them. Norway won its 15th Olympic gold, breaking the record for most gold medals won by a nation in a single Winter Olympics. It shared the previous mark from 2018 with Germany from the same Games as well as Canada from 2010.
SPORTS
WSLS

Diggins shares her recipe for a strong race mentality in light of mass start

Jessie Diggins has one more chance to win Olympic hardware at the 2022 Winter Olympics in the 30km women’s freestyle mass start on Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Diggins will go up against some of the biggest stars of the cross-country skiing competition including Norway’s Therese Johaug and ROC’s Natalya Nepryayeva.
SPORTS
WSLS

Beijing's Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment

BEIJING – A pile of figure-skating rubble created by Russian misbehavior. A new Chinese champion — from California. An ace American skier who faltered and went home empty-handed. The end of the Olympic line for the world’s most renowned snowboarder. All inside an anti-COVID “closed loop" enforced by China's authoritarian government.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
WSLS

Chinese pair Sui Wenjing and Han Cong look golden from any perspective

You can look at the pairs skating final on the micro level, poring over the dozens of numbers on the score sheet, and you will find the mathematical differences that accounted for the outcome. Or you can look at it on the macro level, seeing the forest instead of the...
MUSIC
WSLS

Bart Swings wins men's mass start, Belgium's first Winter Olympic gold since 1948

Bart Swings won the men's mass start speed skating event on Saturday to give Belgium its first Winter Olympic gold medal since 1948. He set the peloton's pace for most of the race and was in second place going into the final turn. He sprinted on the outside to capture the lead less than three seconds before crossing the finish line.
SPORTS
WSLS

Germans hold top-two spots midway through four-man bobsled

German sleds sit in the top-two positions after the first two runs in the four-man bobsled. Francesco Friedrich piloted the top time of 1:57.00, and he is just 0.03 seconds ahead of fellow countryman Johannes Lochner. Freidrich is the reigning gold medalist in the event and also defended his gold...
SPORTS
WSLS

Team effort helps Sweden win women’s curling bronze medal

Curling is a team sport, and Sweden needed the entire team to defeat Switzerland Saturday and win the Olympic women’s curling bronze medal. All Sweden had to do was land a stone in the 4-foot on the final throw of the tenth to win. The throw out of skip Anna Hasselborg’s hand was light, and was in danger of not making it. It took all four sweepers to warm the ice just enough to get the stone down the ice, but their efforts were rewarded with a draw for one and a 9-7 win for the bronze medal.
SPORTS
WSLS

Irene Schouten wins women's mass start for third gold medal of Olympics

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won the women's mass start for her third individual speed skating gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday. Schouten previously won the women's 3000m plus 5000m events and collected a bronze medal in the women's team pursuit. The 29-year-old is the second Dutch speed skater to earn four medals at a single Olympics after Ireen Wuest collected five in 2014.
SPORTS
WSLS

The Podium: Indigenous Olympians hope to serve as examples

Representation is important in sports, especially in a worldwide competition like the Olympics. For Indigenous athletes, their unique background is a point of strength. While there are still few Native American athletes in the Olympics, some events from the 2022 Games have been broadcast in Indigenous languages. To Greenlandic biathlete...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy