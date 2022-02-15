This Female Led Rock Band Is The Most Popular In Arkansas

Chris Stapleton's 2022 "All-American Road Show" is coming to Brookshire Grocery Area in Bossier City, LA., on Friday, Oct. 21. Chris Stapleton is a five-time Grammy Award winner and nominated for 3 more Grammy's at this year's upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Stapleton is up for Best Country Album (Starting Over), Best Country Song (“Cold”), and Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”) as well as five awards at this year’s 57th ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year (“You Should Probably Leave,” as artist and producer) and Video of the Year (Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).”
