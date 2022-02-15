ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Search, Seize Records from Home of Chatfield Aides

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State police on Tuesday searched and took materials from the Lansing-area home of a couple who worked as top aides to Lee Chatfield when he was speaker of the Michigan House.

Chatfield is under investigation after his sister-in-law accused him of sexually assaulting her for years, including in the Capitol and when she was a minor years before and attended a Christian school where he taught. Her lawyer has also levied broad allegations of financial improprieties against Chatfield — a prolific fundraiser and spender — but has not provided many details.

Police searched a house in Bath Township belonging to Rob and Anne Minard, who were senior staffers when Chatfield, a Republican, led the House in 2019 and 2020. Rob Minard was chief of staff. Anne Minard was director of external affairs and still works at the House as events and affairs coordinator.

Both Attorney General Dana Nessel and a spokesperson for the Michigan State Police declined to comment, saying the probe is ongoing.

The Minards could not immediately reached for comment. Chatfield has denied the abuse allegations, saying he and his sister-in-law had a sexual relationship but were consenting adults. He has admitted having multiple extramarital affairs.

