Lighthouse Financial Corp. completed a $2,500,000 credit facility for a North Carolina-based manufacturer and distributor of athletic equipment. Since its inception in 1967, the company has never wavered from its primary mission: to provide innovative products that feature superb design, exceptional engineering, superior materials, precision hand craftsmanship, and rigorous quality control. As the official track-and-field equipment supplier to USATF and four Olympic Games, the company is confident that an investment in its Made-in-America equipment will enhance any facility, maximize safety, and improve the competitive experience for athletes, coaches, and spectators alike.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO