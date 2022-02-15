ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit had the 2nd-highest Super Bowl LVI viewer ratings of any city

 5 days ago
Football fans in the Detroit media market were all doing the same thing on Sunday night: watching Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

Only the home of the AFC champion Bengals, Cincinnati, had a higher audience for the big game than Detroit. The Super Bowl pulled in a boffo 45.9 rating points from Neilsen and a 79 market share. That means 79 percent of all televisions that were on in the Detroit market were watching Stafford and the Rams triumph over the Bengals.

The ratings and market share in Detroit blew away the 36.7 and 77 the game pulled in Los Angeles, which also happened to be the host city. L.A. ranked 26th.

Nationally, over 167 million watched the Super Bowl. It was the most-watched television broadcast of anything in the last five years.

