It's a mighty pairing, one that demands a second run, and that's what fans will get when Mastodon and Opeth return to the stage for a co-headlining trek this spring. The two acts have just announced a second leg of touring that will roll out over April and May, hitting a mix of U.S. and Canadian markets along the way. The second leg gets underway April 21 in Montreal, wrapping up a few weeks later on May 11 in Riverside, California. See all of the dates, cities and venues for the run listed below.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO