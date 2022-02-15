ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Flamin’ Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles Add Heat To A Classic Chip Flavor

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 5 days ago

Calling all spicy snack fans!

Frito-Lay is launching yet another Flamin’ Hot snack, this time merging the spice with the brand’s most popular potato chip flavor. New Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream takes the traditional Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream chips up a notch by adding Flamin’ Hot seasoning.

The original Cheddar & Sour Cream flavor was a favorite childhood snack of basketball player LeBron James, so you’ll notice the new flavor features his likeness on the bags, at least for a limited time. Ruffles Flamin’ Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream became available at retailers nationwide in February in 8.5-ounce bags for $4.79 and 2.5-ounce bags for $1.99.

Walmart has 8-ounce bags of the new Flamin’ Hot Ruffles priced at $3.11 right now.

This is the second time in just a few months that Frito-Lay has combined the Flamin’ Hot flavor with the flavors of one of their classic snacks.

In December, they released Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch chips, which merged the brand’s classic Cool Ranch flavor with Flamin’ Hot heat for a spicier take on the beloved ranch-flavored tortilla chips. The brand does not say whether the flavor is a permanent addition or for a limited time, so you’ll want to grab a bag soon just in case.

The new flavor also joins a lineup of other Flamin’ Hot treats from Frito-Lay, including Flamin’ Hot Nacho Doritos and Flamin’ Hot Doritos with a Twist of Lime. You can also find Doritos Blaze chips, which are, as the name implies, pretty spicy.

The Flamin’ Hot flavor is getting so popular, it’s also appearing in snacks you probably wouldn’t expect, like macaroni and cheese and soda.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese is made with Chester’s Top-Secret Seasoning and corkscrew pasta noodles inspired by Chester’s cheetah tail. Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese also comes in Cheesy Jalapeño, which has a hint of spice, and Bold & Cheesy, which isn’t spicy.

Pepsi teamed up with Cheetos last year to launch Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot, which combined the citrus flavors of Mountain Dew and the Cheetos Flamin’ Hot spice. The flavor sold out online within an hour. While we can’t confirm it will be back, it proved to be so popular that you may want to keep an eye out for its return.

Are you a fan of spicy snacks?

