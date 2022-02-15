ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer Is Here, Narrated By Lady Whistledown

By Marie Rossiter
 4 days ago

Like a simmering romance that builds tension, the creators of the wildly popular Netflix series “Bridgerton” have been keeping fans waiting quite some time for a look at season two. After more than a year since the announcement of the continuation of the story, viewers finally got a sneak peek at what to expect when the lush period piece returns this spring.

The original announcement of the steamy show’s second season came directly from Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers through the “Bridgerton” Twitter account way back in January 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jolcd_0eFKb7Ql00
Netflix

“The incomparable cast of ‘Bridgerton’ will return to production in the Spring of 2021. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities,” the well-known social gossip shared on the account. “However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.”

Then, word came out a few months later that, shortly after the filming started for the newest installment, the series got renewed for two more seasons. But, fans anxiously awaited news about when they could once again return to the social circles, romance and secretive whispers of “Bridgerton” with new episodes. The wait is finally almost up.

Series creator Shonda Rhimes — who also gave us modern TV classics like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” — gifted fans a surprise Valentine’s Day present by sharing the 60-second trailer for “Bridgerton” season two on Twitter.

If you need the full-screen version, Netflix shared it on YouTube, too:

Like any good teaser, there’s just enough information to leave fans wanting more. But, if you want a little more detail to get you ready for the March 25 debut, Netflix shared a summary of the upcoming “social season” with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India,” according to the official description shared with THR. “When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union.”

Fans, of course, are saddened that season one’s breakout player, Regé-Jean Page, won’t be returning for the new batch of episodes, but the story of Simon Basset was apparently always just scheduled to be for a single season. Thankfully, stars like Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan will be back in all their resplendent glory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360leE_0eFKb7Ql00
Netflix

To find out what happens, head over to Netflix on March 26 to binge “Bridgerton” season two and keep yourself free of spoilers. The first season is also streaming there exclusively, in case you needed to catch up first.

