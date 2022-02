Though tipping might be less common in other countries as food etiquette rules around the world differ, it is the social norm in the United States. Some people would rather abolish tipping and address the compensation issue, and CNBC reports that President Biden has even proposed the idea of increasing wages for restaurant workers. The lowest minimum wage in the United States is $7.25 per hour, which the Federal Labor Standards Act controls (via Paycor). And a handful of states, including Alabama, Idaho, and Indiana have this minimum wage in place.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO