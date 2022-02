We've explained how players can go about upgrading their strongholds in the newly introduced South Korean MMO, Lost Ark. Lost Ark has been popular abroad since its release in 2019. That hype has clearly translated overseas, with the game hitting massive milestones on Twitch less than a day after it opened to the public. As such, new players have flooded social media with questions in an attempt to understand the inner workings of the game. One of these, of course, is how to manage the in-game stronghold players are responsible for within Arkesia.

