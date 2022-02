Having a couple of younger kids as I do, I'm already a big fan of Currents Aquatic Center in Missoula. It's a great place to take the family on a weekend, it's even better to swim in the winter months when outdoor activities are tough to come by, and it's a fun place to hold a birthday party. But what if there was so much more to do in addition to swimming? Are you aware that the eventual plan is to expand Currents into a community center that would provide a multitude of activities and offerings? And news this week is that the Parks and Recreation Board backs the concept designs so that's one more box to check on the path to making the expansion a reality.

