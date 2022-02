Salesforce will provide a service to artists for creating content and later releasing it on an NFT marketplace like OpenSea. Salesforce, one of the biggest cloud-based software companies, plans to build an NFT cloud service according to a source who attended the company’s online sales kickoff event. References were made to Pepsi’s work with NFTs further highlighting the company’s interest in entering the NFT world. NFTs or non-fungible tokens are unique digital assets that are stored on the blockchain. Salesforce plans to integrate blockchain technology with enterprise software and offer customers a unique product meant for NFT transactions.

