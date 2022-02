Oregon's seafood workers are about to see $1.5 million in relief from economic strife introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced in a Feb. 17 press release that the funds will be distributed through the Oregon Department of Agriculture to Oregon seafood processing facilities and processing vessels and cover pandemic-related expenses. Oregon is one of 24 other states receiving the grant.

