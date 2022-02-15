The American West Is Likely Too Far Gone to Return to the Way It Was

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favorite Living Canadian) On Friday, Slate published an on-the-scene essay from Regina Bateson, who’s been living amid the Big Truck Brigade in Ottawa, which is only the capital city of a pretty damned big country. (This came on the heels of a report from the invaluable Michelle Goldberg of the New York Times, who made the northward trek to find out for herself. Her first quotes came from a guy who said he was inspired to join the invasion through the intercession of magic mushrooms. Top that, Pennsylvania diner patrons!) Anyway, as one can imagine, being surrounded by what amounted to Pit Road at Daytona, except with big rigs, added very little to anyone’s quality of life.

