ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The American West Is Likely Too Far Gone to Return to the Way It Was

By Charles P. Pierce
Esquire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the year 822, Charles The Fat won a great victory over some Vikings at Asselt. In the year 822, Pope John VIII was poisoned and then clubbed to death. (He had many enemies.) And in the year 822, the western part of this continent was as drought-ridden as it is...

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giant bear breaking into California homes to be killed on sight ‘before someone dies’ despite public outcry

A black bear weighing 500lb (227kg), which has reportedly been breaking into homes in a scenic city in California may soon be killed, leading to an outcry by wildlife activists. The bear, who is well known among the residents of the South Lake Tahoe area as either Jake or Yogi, does not hunt but has become habituated to feeding out of garbage in the area.A California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson said that killing the bear was their only option because it had already damaged 38 homes and is responsible for more than 150 emergency calls. The wildlife agency...
ANIMALS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
WSAZ

West Virginia American Water

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Visit West Virginia American Water online at westvirginiaamwater.com. Customers can contact Customer Service Center at 1-800-685-8660. Representatives are available to provide support Monday-Friday from 7a.m.-7 p.m.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Sweet
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE
TIME

How Eleanor Roosevelt Worked to Stop Her Husband Approving Japanese Internment Camps During World War II

In the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, rumors of sabotage and imminent further attacks found fertile ground in the minds of a nervous American public. In a press conference shortly after inspecting the damage, Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox attributed (without evidence) their precision in hitting military targets to a “fifth column” in Hawaii who had aided the enemy. Speculation and panic proliferated—fishermen aiding the Japanese navy, farmers poisoning vegetables, and strikes on power lines and other critical infrastructure.
U.S. POLITICS
SCDNReports

Alabama Family Dollar Rat Infestation Recall

Alabama Family Dollar Rat Infestation RecallSCDN Graphics Department. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the good folks of Alabama that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, could be unsafe for consumers to use. The impacted products originated from the company’s distribution facility where an FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Drought#United States#Flood#American#The Los Angeles Times
Esquire

This Is the Face Behind the Mask Protests, in Canada and Beyond

Coutts is a village in the province of Alberta. It is named after a fascinating 19th century baroness, Angela Burdett-Coutts, a woman who was heavily involved in the various reform movements of the time, as well as a friend and patron of Charles Dickens. (She helped Dickens pay for a facility in Great Britain that would serve as a safe house for women who wanted to escape the country’s lurid sex trade.) She certainly had guts. When she was 33, she proposed marriage to the septuagenarian Duke of Wellington, who gracefully declined, citing the difference in their ages. Baroness Burdett-Coutts also was a very shrewd investor. She sunk a good deal of money into coal mining in western Canada, and also into the railroads that functioned as mining’s conjoined-twin industry.
PROTESTS
Bloomberg

Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Crude prices hurtling toward $100 a barrel typically would spark a frenzy of...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
UCLA
Esquire

Turning a City Into Pit Road at Daytona—But With Big Rigs—Is Not Good for Anyone's Quality of Life

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favorite Living Canadian) On Friday, Slate published an on-the-scene essay from Regina Bateson, who’s been living amid the Big Truck Brigade in Ottawa, which is only the capital city of a pretty damned big country. (This came on the heels of a report from the invaluable Michelle Goldberg of the New York Times, who made the northward trek to find out for herself. Her first quotes came from a guy who said he was inspired to join the invasion through the intercession of magic mushrooms. Top that, Pennsylvania diner patrons!) Anyway, as one can imagine, being surrounded by what amounted to Pit Road at Daytona, except with big rigs, added very little to anyone’s quality of life.
POLITICS
CBS Denver

WATCH: Fireball Streaks Across Colorado Friday Evening

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Did you happen to see a fireball streak across Colorado’s skies on Friday night? The American Meteor Society says they received 30 reports of the celestial event from Colorado, Utah and New Mexico. (credit: Simon Foot/AMS) Some reports state they only saw it for less than a second, while others in Northglenn, Arvada and Denver state the fireball lasted 20 seconds. Simon Foot recorded the action from Arvada. Dani R. also captured video from Northglenn. Further details about the fireball have not been released.
ARVADA, CO
Radar Online.com

Amazon Suspends Black Lives Matter From Charity Platform After Group Fails To Disclose Where $60 Million In Donations Has Gone

Amazon has suspended Black Lives Matter from their charity platform AmazonSmile due to the organizations’ failure to prove where up to $60 million in donations was spent. According to Daily Mail, Amazon suspended the BLM organization on Tuesday due to their inability to disclose where the millions of dollars donated to their cause had gone. While this is hardly the first time the social justice organization has been scrutinized in regard to their financial transparency, they will reportedly be without funds raised by AmazonSmile “until they’re back in compliance,” a spokesperson for the charity platform recently revealed.
CHARITIES
TODAY.com

For an Asian American woman like me, Christina Yuna Lee's death hits too close to home

For the past 16 years, I’ve lived in New York City, the world’s melting pot. Ever since I could remember, my goal was to live and work in the Big Apple. In 2006, it finally happened: The girl with immigrant parents and big dreams got a job that took her to the greatest city. I bought into the hype that if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. I was never self-conscious about living here as Asian American — until the pandemic. Wuhan flu. Kung flu. Chinese virus. Those words uttered by even the former president.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy