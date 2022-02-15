Highland Park Man Faces 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Fatal Shooting Of Girlfriend

(CBS Detroit) — A Highland Park man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Naomi Skinner, of Highland Park, over the weekend.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Michael Cortez Norris, 26, with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm. He was arraigned Monday in 30th District Court and given a $500,000 cash bond with a GPS tether.

At about 1:33 a.m. on Feb. 12, police were dispatched to an apartment in the 14200 block of Second Avenue. Upon arrival, police found the victim dead with a gunshot wound to the neck in the hallway on the fourth floor.

Prosecutors say a physical altercation between Norris and Skinner escalated inside the apartment, and a handgun was fired, fatally wounding the victim.

Norris allegedly moved the victim into the hallway before fleeing the scene, according to prosecutors.

He is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Feb. 22.

