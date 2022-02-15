ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

Highland Park Man Faces 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Fatal Shooting Of Girlfriend

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXou6_0eFKDcRN00

(CBS Detroit) — A Highland Park man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Naomi Skinner, of Highland Park, over the weekend.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Michael Cortez Norris, 26, with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm. He was arraigned Monday in 30th District Court and given a $500,000 cash bond with a GPS tether.

At about 1:33 a.m. on Feb. 12, police were dispatched to an apartment in the 14200 block of Second Avenue. Upon arrival, police found the victim dead with a gunshot wound to the neck in the hallway on the fourth floor.

Prosecutors say a physical altercation between Norris and Skinner escalated inside the apartment, and a handgun was fired, fatally wounding the victim.

Norris allegedly moved the victim into the hallway before fleeing the scene, according to prosecutors.

He is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Feb. 22.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Man Charged In String Of Fires In Detroit, Highland Park

DETROIT (AP) — A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a year-long string of intentionally set fires in Detroit. The man was arraigned Friday on five felony and five misdemeanor counts of arson, interim Detroit Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms said. He was arrested on Feb. 10 when...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Zion Foster’s Mother Says Cousin Confessed To Dumping Teen

(CBS DETROIT) – As the search for Zion Foster continues, her mother Ciera Milton says she’s gripping with the reality that her daughter won’t be found alive. The grieving mother told CW50, Foster’s accused by authorities of lying to peace officers in the investigation allegedly made a shocking confession that he dumped the 17-year-old after she went unresponsive, on the same night she was last seen.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland Park, MI
Highland Park, MI
Crime & Safety
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Wayne County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Cousin Accused Of Lying About Missing Teen Zion Foster Is Convicted

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A young man accused of lying to police about a missing Detroit-area teenager was convicted with a no-contest plea, records show. Jaylin Brazier appeared in Macomb County court Wednesday, less than a month after being charged. He is a cousin of Zion Foster, a 17-year-old from Eastpointe, who was last seen on Jan. 4 wearing her restaurant work uniform. She remains missing.
EASTPOINTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Highland Park Man#District Court#Gps#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Drano Bomb Causes Small Chemical Explosion In Dundee

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a small chemical explosion happened in Dundee on Tuesday night. Dundee police and fire responded to the reports of the explosion at 611 Rawson St. According to the Dundee Police Department, the small chemical explosion was caused by a homemade Drano bomb.
DUNDEE, MI
CBS Detroit

Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On I-94 In Taylor

(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times while driving on I-94 in Taylor. The incident happened at about 2 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. Michigan State Police reported that Taylor Police were the first to arrive at the scene, and they found a passenger in one of the vehicles had been shot several times.
TAYLOR, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy