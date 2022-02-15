Taiga Reminds Shareholders Of The Upcoming Special Meeting Of Shareholders To Approve The Arrangement Transaction And Provides Supplemental Disclosure
The deadline to vote is 11:00 a.m. (MST) on February 18, 2022. The meeting is on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (MST). For any questions, please contact Taiga's proxy solicitation agent and communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free at 1-877-452-7184 (+1-416-304-0211 outside North America) or email...www.buffalonynews.net
