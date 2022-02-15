ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiga Reminds Shareholders Of The Upcoming Special Meeting Of Shareholders To Approve The Arrangement Transaction And Provides Supplemental Disclosure

The deadline to vote is 11:00 a.m. (MST) on February 18, 2022. The meeting is on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (MST). For any questions, please contact Taiga's proxy solicitation agent and communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free at 1-877-452-7184 (+1-416-304-0211 outside North America) or email...

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - NRXP; NRXPW

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("NRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NRXP; NRXPW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, and docketed under 22-cv-00066, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired NRx securities between June 1, 2021 and November 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
SPAC Novus Capital shareholders approve merger with Energy Vault

SPAC Novus Capital Corp. II (NYSE:NXU) said that its shareholders have approved its previously announced merger with Energy Vault, a developer of sustainable energy storage solutions. Novus said the deal is set to close on Feb. 11. After the closing, the company will change its name to Energy Vault Holdings.
Danaos: Record Earnings And A 'Mild' 50% Dividend Raise Remind Shareholders This Shipping Company Is An Investment, Not Just A Trade

Danaos' fourth quarter earnings per share of $6.10 and EBITDA of $159.2 million were extraordinarily strong. Danaos Corporation (DAC) has brought in record profits in 2021. With strong charter backlogs, 2022 is set to be no different. Despite a lower-than-would-have-been-liked dividend being announced, Danaos' management has a solid focus on the long term and it would behoove shareholders to learn to appreciate this.
