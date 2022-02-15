Baton Rouge 14-Year-Old Arrested after Attempting to Hire Online Hitman to Kill Boyfriend
A 14-year-old girl was arrested on Valentine’s Day for allegedly trying to hire a hitman on a satirical website to kill her ex-boyfriend, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Although limited details on the arrest are available, community members are reacting to the news on social media.
A report from WAFB says that a teenager was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for solicitation of murder. The 14-year-old girl had apparently attempted to hire a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend.
How did authorities in Baton Rouge learn about the teenager trying to hire a hitman?
Authorities were notified of the incident by an administrator of a satirical website named “Rentahitman.com” per the report.
The circumstances of this arrest, although limited at this time, has garnished a reaction from community members on social media. See some of those reactions below.
We will be sure to provide an update on this story if more information becomes available.
