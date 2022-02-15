ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearby Armed Suspect Prompts Brief Lockdown of San Carlos Elementary School

By Debbie L. Sklar
 5 days ago
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A San Carlos elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday due to an armed suspect in a home blocks from the campus, but the man was quickly taken into custody.

Myron B. Green Elementary School was locked down Tuesday morning when police responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself with a gun at a home in the 7000 block of Tuckaway Street, two blocks from the school, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The unidentified man was detained around 8:45 a.m. and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The lockdown was lifted a short time later.

It was not immediately clear if the man lived at the residence where he was taken into custody.

–City News Service, Inc.

