IBM quixotically hunts for fountain of youth

By Reuters
 4 days ago
NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A lawsuit accusing IBM (IBM.N) of pushing out older workers has some new unflattering details. Company executives used the term “dinobabies” and “dated maternal workforce” in communications about an accelerated change program in a quest to hire millennials. According to the plaintiff, the company founded in 1911 wants to up its cool factor to be more like Amazon.com , Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and even buttoned-down consultancy Accenture . Yet, there are better ways IBM boss Arvind Krishna can entice youth.

The $117 billion company denied it discriminates and counters that the median age of its U.S. workforce was 48 at the end of 2020, six years older than the median age for all American workers. Still, if it wants to attract early-career talent, IBM might look to its own performance . Over the past five years, shares in Amazon, Alphabet and Accenture have all more than tripled, after factoring in dividends, making them an attractive currency in which to pay ambitious joiners. IBM’s stock over the same time is flat. You get what you pay with. (By Jennifer Saba)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Editing by John Foley and Pranav Kiran

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

