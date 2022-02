Chicken is undeniably one of the best sources of lean protein to include in your diet for healthy weight loss. Low in calories but rich in vitamins and minerals, chicken is easily prepared in a number of ways so healthy eating will never become boring. Lacking inspiration for the upcoming week and in need of some new ways to prep that extra chicken you have stowed in the fridge? We rounded up four delicious and tender chicken dishes you’re going to want to try for effortless weight loss and an array of simple dishes to satisfy your savory cravings all week long.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 7 DAYS AGO