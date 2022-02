A trade union representing striking workers has criticised a Labour frontbencher after they apparently crossed a picket line while on party business.Bill Esterson visited Sheffield University's advanced manufacturing research centre on Friday while staff at the university were on strike.After Mr Esterson posted publicity photographs of himself inside the centre online Jo Grady, general secretary of the University of Colleges Union (UCU) said: "There’s a picket line at Sheffield University. "It’s hard enough for our members to see management cross the picket lines let alone Labour MPs. You know better than this, surely? Let’s hope this is a misunderstanding."Mr Esterton,...

COLLEGES ・ 6 HOURS AGO