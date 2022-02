If you’re hitting dingers for the Volunteers this season in Knoxville, you’ll be rewarded with a cheetah-printed fur coat. “That is another Evan Russell creation,” third baseman Trey Lipscomb said of the coat. “He has the cheetah print pimp coat. We like it. Just put it on your shoulders or whatever.” Russell, a super senior catcher for the Vols and preseason All-American, knows a thing or two about home runs being the only player in Tennessee baseball history to hit three homers in a single game twice.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO