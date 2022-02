On the joy of discovering their brand’s significant leveling up:. “I took [the email] to our mom, my sister, and then our business coach at the time,” said Kim. “I was like, ‘Um, guys, is this real?’ Because, you know, we’re living in the age of spam and hackers. And so our business coach, she went to do a little bit of research on LinkedIn on the person [whose] signature was at the bottom, and she was like, ‘You guys, this is real.’” Kim went on, “We did a lot of screaming and laughing and crying, without even knowing what they wanted.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO