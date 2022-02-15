ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye 'Ye' West And Julia Fox Split After A Month Of Dating: 'Y'all Would Love If I Was Sooo Upset'

 2022-02-15

Cover picture for the articleKanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox have decided to go their separate ways. The breakup news comes a little more than a month after the music mogul and actress broke the internet with their whirlwind romance. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and...

