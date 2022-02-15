ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Suspect Arrested in Broussard Homicide

By Brandon Comeaux
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3w4o_0eFJpr0V00
Brandon Comeaux

One week ago, Broussard Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Ridgeview Drive to find a male laying dead after being shot.

Now, we know who is suspected of allegedly murdering him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PuXr8_0eFJpr0V00
100 block of Ridgeview Drive, google street view

Captain Zac Gerard with Broussard Police says 23-year-old Dalelon Malik Williams turned himself in to the United States Marshal's Task Force and has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the charge of Second-Degree Murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.00 as he awaits his court date.

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

