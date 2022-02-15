DeWine to resume State of the State tradition

COLUMBUS — After a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine will personally deliver his State of the State address to lawmakers at the Statehouse.

The speech — to be delivered at noon in the chambers of the Ohio House of Representatives on March 23 — will serve as a look back at where the state has been and the governor's vision of where it is going. The televised address will also occur a little more than a month before Republicans decide whether to give him the party's nomination for reelection going into a competitive May 3 primary.

Nearly four years into his term, the governor has delivered just one annual State of the State address to a joint session of the Ohio House and Senate. In 2019, backed by a strong economy and an overflowing rainy day fund, he spoke optimistically about making overdue investments in things like children's services and the health of Lake Erie.

Within a year he was dealing with the coronavirus pandemic that would count his next two updates to lawmakers among its victims. Since then more than 60 percent of all eligible Ohioans have been vaccinated, and the latest omicron-fueled surge has been on a rapid descent.