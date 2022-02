CD Projekt Red is hosting a stream tomorrow that will presumably be going over some news for Cyberpunk 2077. It's kicking off on CD Projekt Red's Twitch channel on February 15 at 4 PM CET/ 3 PM GMT / 10 AM EST / 7 AM PST. While the bulk of the stream is likely to be taken up by Cyberpunk's next-gen update for consoles—which is currently due to release in the first quarter of 2022—there's a chance we'll be able to peep some updates for the PC version, too. I'm also hoping for some info on The Witcher 3's next-gen update which got pushed back to later in 2022, but it's looking like the stream will be mostly focusing on Night City happenings.

