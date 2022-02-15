ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NuScale Power signs small module reactor agreement with KGHM

By Aninda Chakraborty
power-technology.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two companies will work together to support the deployment of SMR technology in Poland. US-based nuclear power company NuScale Power has signed an agreement with Polish copper and silver producer KGHM Polska Miedź to begin deploying NuScale’s small modular reactor (SMR) technology. The agreement comes after...

