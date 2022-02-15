Film Review: “The Twentieth Century”

In nearly every good film, great film, meaningful film, there is a moment that transcends the film’s plot, cinematography, and acting that makes it “A FILM.” It is within this moment when a cinematic presence is felt by the viewer that enhances the experience of being a part of the audience. For instance, while there are many cinematic elements to Steven Spielberg’s film “Jaws” that make it a Masterpiece, there is one scene in which Quint (Robert Shaw) shares his experience of the sinking of SS Indianapolis to his shipmates, Chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) and Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), that adds a dimension to the film that involves the audience more deeply with all that came before the scene and all that will come after it. The film titled, “Life After You” has such a transcending moment.

