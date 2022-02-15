Missing Charlotte Hall Man found safe after extensive search

UPDATE: After an extensive search Gailliard Hunt Bland III, was located at approximately 11:50 a.m. in the woods near Three Notch Trail and Whalen Road in Charlotte Hall.

Calvert K-9 Search Team handler Jen Donaldson and her K-9 partner Butters, along with Corporal Brandon Foor from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, located Bland in the woods near a retention pond. Bland had become incapacitated yesterday and was unable to walk or make his way back to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Bland was transported to an area trauma center for evaluation and treatment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the Calvert K-9 Search Team, the Mechanicville and Hughesville Fire Departments, and St. Mary’s County Emergency Services for their assistance in the search and successful recovery of Gailliard Bland.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Gailliard Hunt Bland III, age 72 of Charlotte Hall. Bland checked out of his assisted-living facility on February 14, 2022, and was last seen traveling on foot in the area, near a path at the wood line. Bland was wearing a blue zip-up fleece jacket, gray sweatpants, black shoes, and a blue/black ball cap. Bland is a black male, 6’3”, and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gailliard Hunt Bland is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

