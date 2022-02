FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Soldier Mountain ski area near Fairfield is set to open up this coming weekend after the main chair lift broke down more than a week ago. General Manager Paul Alden announced normal operations will pick back up on Feb. 19 now that the primary lift, Chair 1, is working again. Soldier is minutes north of the Camas Prarie community of Fairfield, about a 90-minute drive from Twin Falls. The manager said ski conditions are still favorable, "We're not without some dirt showing," said Alden in a statement, "but there's still very good skiing." Managers expect to see some snow this coming weekend that could add several inches to the ski area.

FAIRFIELD, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO