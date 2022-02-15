ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

US, Canada renewing rivalry in Beijing gold medal match

By Jack Doles
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eq317_0eFJiRvq00

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — It has become a staple of the Olympics: The U.S. versus Canada in the women’s hockey gold medal game.

Beijing marks the sixth time in seven Olympics that the two powers have met in the championship game, including a shootout win for the U.S. in Pyeongchang last time around. That has built a heated rivalry.

“It’s not a secret that we don’t like each other. It’s always a battle, especially when you’re able to represent your country, the stakes are a lot higher and there’s a lot more pride behind it,” Megan Keller, playing defense for Team USA in Beijing, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9iF1_0eFJiRvq00
USA’s Kendall Coyne Schofield (L) and USA’s Hannah Brandt (R) tries to score past Canada’s goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens during the women’s preliminary round group A match of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games ice hockey competition between USA and Canada, at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing on February 8, 2022. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)
Watch: US women beat Finland in Beijing semifinal

Lisa Brown-Miller knows it well. She played for Team USA against Canada for the gold medal in the 1998 games in Nagano, Japan — the first time women’s hockey was an Olympic event.

“Any time you seem to play them, it is for the big prize at the end. There’s nothing that heats up like that battle for having these bragging rights at the end of the game,” Brown-Miller said.

Earning those bragging rights, she said, is “powerful.”

These days, many of the players for the U.S. and Canada play with and against each other professionally, so they know each other and some are even friends. Brown-Miller, who now coaches for Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, joked that she could never do that.

“When you saw them prior to a game, if you were staying in the same hotel, you’re walking through the lobby, you might give them a little stare, like, ‘I’ve got you,'” Brown-Miller said.

She said the rivalry is good for women’s hockey because it draws attention to the sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHHH2_0eFJiRvq00
Claire Thompson #42 of Team Canada and Hilary Knight #21 of Team United States look to the net during the Group A Women’s Preliminary Round ice hockey match between Team United States and Team Canada at Wukesong Sports Centre on February 8, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst – Pool/Getty Images)
Team USA’s Roque ‘honored’ to clear the way for Indigenous players

The gold medal matchup between the U.S. and Canada begins at 11:10 p.m. ET Thursday . You can watch it streaming live here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Upworthy

1st Black woman to win Olympic speed skating gold 'cried so much' her medal was backward on podium

American speed skater Erin Jackson penned her name into Olympic history after becoming the first Black woman to win a gold medal in the women's 500-meter speed skating event. The skater was so overcome with emotion that the gold medal around her neck was backward while she stood up on the podium. The 29-year-old hailing from Florida was emotional after she finished first in the skating event and was seen crying on the podium. The adorable images and video just perfectly summed up what the achievement meant for the American speed skater. She also became the first Black woman to win gold for an individual event at the Winter Games as she finished her lap in just 37.04 seconds, reported NBC News.
SOCIETY
KLFY News 10

Louisiana mayor resigns, cites issues with town council

ELTON, La. (AP) — Elton Mayor Roger D. “Tony” Laughlin, who has served as mayor for 12 nonconsecutive years, announced his resignation after submitting a letter to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office on Feb. 4. “I have desperately tried to continue my term as mayor for the town of Elton, but it has become […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Keller
Person
Hannah Brandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Team Canada#Winter Olympic Games#Nexstar#Team Usa#Getty Images#Aquinas College
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
KLFY News 10

Poison Control officials warn about acetaminophen overdose

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Poisonings are the number one cause of unintentional death in the United States. According to Florida Poison Control, the top form of poisoning in the state right now is analgesics– pain medicines. “One that we’re seeing a huge spike in right now is acetaminophen,” Florida Poison Control Media Specialist Mike […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

Second arrest made in fatal Melville shooting

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A second arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Melville earlier this week that killed one and left another in the hospital. Jaiman Mason, 20, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 17, facing charges of principal to first-degree murder and principal to attempted first-degree murder. Detectives obtained video […]
MELVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Opelousas home sprayed with bullets twice in 1 week

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — What started off as a quiet evening turned to panic as Linda Nichols and her family say they spent what seemed like an eternity dodging hundreds of bullets as they flew into their home. “I’ve lived here 27 years, never had a problem, never had a problem. My oldest son died […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy