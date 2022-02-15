ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

New York girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

By Harrison Gereau, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MlopU_0eFJhw8S00

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( WTEN ) – A little girl who disappeared in 2019 has been found under the stairs of a New York residence.

Paislee Shultis was 4 years old when she was reported missing from Spencer, New York, on July 13, 2019.

Investigators believed the girl had been abducted by her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr.

After receiving a tip that the child was being held in a hidden location at 35 Fawn Road in Saugerties, New York, police obtained a search warrant for the home.

On Feb. 14 at 8:06 p.m., Saugerties and New York State Police investigators entered and searched the home. The homeowner, who was not immediately identified, denied having seen the girl since she disappeared in 2019, police said.

Niskayuna man sentenced to prison for stealing money

A little over an hour into their search, police found the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase.

Detective Erik Thiele had noticed that the wooden steps “were odd, something was out of place.”

He used a flashlight to shine a light through a crack between the steps and saw what he thought was a blanket.

“Upon inspecting the staircase, the structure appeared to be solid. However, detectives used a [halligan] tool to remove several of the wooden steps, and that is when detectives saw a pair of tiny feet,” according to the release.

When they removed the step boards, police said, they found both the girl and Cooper — who is accused of abducting the child — hiding in the dark room.

“The space was small, cold, and wet,” the release stated.

The girl was transported to the Saugerties Police Department’s headquarters, where she was seen by paramedics. She was later released to her legal guardian in good health and reunited with her older sister.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7ZZ1_0eFJhw8S00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MtaU_0eFJhw8S00
(Photos courtesy of the Saugerties Police)

Cooper, 33, is charged with second-degree custodial interference and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She was also wanted on a warrant from the Ulster County Family Court. She was taken to the Ulster County Jail.

Shultis Jr., 32, is charged with first-degree custodial interference and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Also charged is Shultis’ 57-year-old father, Kirk Shultis Sr. He faces charges of first-degree custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

Green Island man arrest after shots fired

Both Shultis Jr. and Sr. were arraigned and released on their own recognizance. Stay-away orders of protection have been issued against all three suspects.

Police had made previous visits to the home, and both Shultis Jr. and Sr. had allowed authorities “limited access” to look for the girl, “knowing the child and her abductor were hidden within the house and would not be found,” according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are still pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Trinity Fire Department holding fundraiser for families of injured children

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) — The Trinity Fire Department is holding a luncheon fundraiser event Saturday for the families of Tessa Aycock and Ethan Ramsey, two local children that recently suffered severe injuries. KETK first brought you Tessa’s story back in January after Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace posted asking for prayers for a 2-year-old who was found […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler PD investigating pedestrian hit-and-run

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating a hit-and-run after a person was hit by a vehicle on Saturday night. The person was hit on North Broadway Avenue near Queen Street around 7:30 p.m., according to officials. The victim was taken to a hospital, but it is not yet known the extent of their […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Marion County Sheriff dead after ‘recent illness’

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The former Sheriff of Marion County has died after succumbing to a recent illness. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, former Sheriff David McKnight “fought a hard battle” but passed away overnight on Friday. McKnight was described as “a friend and mentor to many of the Marion County Sheriff […]
MARION COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niskayuna, NY
Saugerties, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Green Island, NY
State
New York State
City
Saugerties, NY
KETK / FOX51 News

POLICE: 2 men caught on camera burglarizing store in Van

VAN, Texas (KETK) – Police are searching for two Black males that were caught on camera breaking in and burglarizing a convenience store in Van, according to the Van Police Department. On Friday, around 3:15 a.m., New-Way Gas & Grocery was burglarized by two Black males, according to the Van Police Department. Van PD said […]
VAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police
KETK / FOX51 News

Man who admitted killing bald eagle gets 30 days for feather

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on supervised release for possessing a bald eagle feather, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Daniel Glenn Smith of Homer was sentenced Tuesday in Shreveport for violating a law that says only federally recognized Native American tribes may […]
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

WANTED: Sweetwater man accused of shooting 3-year-old in neck

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a man accused of shooting a 3-year-old child in the neck. Jaime Arabelo is wanted for Injury to a Child/Reckless Causing Bodily Injury and Tamper/Fabricate with Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair in connection to the shooting, which took place at an apartment in Sweetwater on […]
SWEETWATER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

71-year-old dies after truck hits him in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A 71-year-old Marshall man was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car, according to local police. The statement read that around 6:30 p.m. a driver called 911 to tell them he had just hit a pedestrian. The man was driving westbound on West Grand Avenue near the intersection with […]
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy