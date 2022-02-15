ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson calls out decision to let Kamila Valieva compete

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZT1Vk_0eFJhvFj00

(NEXSTAR) – United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was barred from the Olympics after testing positive for THC, slammed officials’ decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete, despite failing a pre-Games drug test.

“Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?” Richardson, 21, tweeted . “My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that lasted into early Monday morning. A panel of judges ruled that the 15-year-old Valieva, the favorite for the women’s individual gold, does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation. She now has the chance to secure a second gold medal.

What is the trimetazidine, the banned drug at the center of an Olympics doping scandal?

The court gave her a favorable decision in part because she is a minor, known in Olympic jargon as a “protected person,” and is subject to different rules from an adult athlete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEzFj_0eFJhvFj00
BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 12: Kamila Valieva of Team ROC looks on during a figure skating training session on day eight of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium practice rink on February 12, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Richardson blasted the decision, saying she didn’t know of a Black athlete allowed “to compete with a case going on” and suggested the difference between their situations was “all in the skin.”

Richardson, who won the 100-meter Olympic trials in June, lost her spot at the Tokyo Games after she tested positive for THC, a chemical compound found in marijuana. Her case was handled by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, not the CAS.

The champion track athlete said in later interviews that she had smoked marijuana to help blunt the pain of her mother’s recent death.

The “synthetic and naturally occurring cannabinoids” that are banned by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency have been at the heart of a debate about whether or not marijuana should be considered a performance-enhancing drug.

Valieva tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine on Dec. 25 at the Russian nationals, but the result from a Swedish lab didn’t come to light until a week ago, after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team gold.

Reasons for the six-week wait for a result from Sweden are unclear. In a statement, the World Anti-Doping Agency suggested RUSADA slipped up by not signaling to the Stockholm lab that Valieva’s sample was a priority to be analyzed so close to the Olympics.

Now, Valieva and her fellow Russian skaters can aim for the first podium sweep of women’s figure skating in Olympic history. The event starts with the short program Tuesday and concludes Thursday with the free skate.

The International Olympic Committee said Monday afternoon that if Valieva finishes in the top three, there will be no medal ceremony during the Games. There will also be no ceremony for the team event won by Valieva and the Russian team a week ago.

“It would not be appropriate to hold the medal ceremony,” the IOC said.

Valieva landed the first quadruple jumps by a woman at the Olympics as the Russian team won gold in a dominant performance.

The decision not to award medals also affects Nathan Chen and the rest of the second-place American team, who will leave Beijing unsure if they won silver or gold. It would be Chen’s second gold of the Games. If Valieva and Russia are disqualified, Japan moves up to silver and Canada wins bronze.

‘Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

“We are devastated that they will leave Beijing without their medals in hand, but we appreciate the intention of the IOC to ensure the right medals are awarded to the right individuals,” the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in a statement.

Reaction around the world ranged from support of the young skater to complaints that Russian doping had once again damaged a sporting event.

In addition to her status as a minor, the CAS ruling cited fundamental issues of fairness, the fact she tested clean in Beijing and that there were “serious issues of untimely notification” of her positive test.

Her case has caused havoc at the Olympics since last Tuesday when the team event medal ceremony was pulled from the schedule because of the positive test.

The Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) immediately suspended her, then lifted the ban a day later. The IOC and others appealed, and an expedited hearing was held Sunday night. Valieva testified via video.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
The Independent

US-born skater who was lambasted in China speaks out over Olympic nightmare

US-born figure skater Zhu Yi, who competes for China and was attacked on Chinese social media after falling during the Olympics, has spoken out about the ordeal. “I am an Olympian; no one can take that away from me,” she wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday. “It’s all about the journey. I persevered through years of adversity, and came out a stronger person. Last night was my final skate on Olympic ice and I took in every moment of it,” she said. It was her first post since the attacks against her began. Many posted positive and supported comments,...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Russian#Team Roc#Thc#Cas
FOX40

After $73M win, Sandy Hook families zero in on gun marketing

After agreeing to a $73 million lawsuit settlement with gun-maker Remington, the families of nine Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims say they are shifting their focus to ending firearms advertising with macho, military themes that exploit young men's insecurities, all in the hopes of preventing more mass shootings.
NEWTOWN, CT
FOX40

NAACP demands accountability for racist graffiti at Sacramento schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento NAACP is calling for Sacramento City Unified School District to take action against the people who wrote racist messages at schools.  Two recent incidents occurred at C.K. McClatchy High School and Abraham Lincoln Elementary. The NAACP is demanding the district investigate, identify, expel and arrest those responsible for […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

Stockton experiences four homicides in five days

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A vigil is being held in Stockton for one of the four people who died this week during a surge in homicides.  There have been four homicides in five days, leaving several families forever changed.  “He loved me so much, and this wasn’t part of his plan. Like it wasn’t something […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Stockton officials work to combat violence after wave of homicides

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police detectives have been working around the clock as a wave of homicides impacts the city.  Five people have been shot and killed since Feb. 11, and police said to expect a show of force through the weekend to prevent any more violence.  While family and friends mourned the death […]
STOCKTON, CA
UPI News

Germany nearly sweeps in men's bobsled event

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Germany nearly took the entire podium in the men's four-man bobsled event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday after winning the gold medal, silver medal and narrowly missing the bronze medal. Francesco Friedrich, 31, led his four-man team to the gold medal for...
SPORTS
FOX40

FOX40

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy