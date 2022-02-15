ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosier Lottery could need legislative OK for online games

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are looking to block the Hoosier Lottery from starting online games or ticket sales without their permission.

State lottery officials have been discussing since 2019 the possibility of joining other states in selling lottery tickets and offering other games online.

$1 million lotto tickets sold in 2 Indiana counties

The Indiana Senate’s tax committee on Tuesday added provisions to a bill that would require the Legislature’s approval before the state lottery commission could begin online games or ticket sales.

The move comes after reports of Hoosier Lottery staff meeting with legislative leaders to update them on possible contract changes with the company that oversees the lottery’s sales and marketing operations.

House Speaker Todd Huston told The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette it appeared the lottery had the legal authority to move forward with online games under current law without legislative approval.

But Scot Imus, executive director of the Indiana Food and Fuel Association, said that lottery law was written in 1989 before cellphones existed and legislators couldn’t have understood it would be used to justify a full online lottery.

Imus said convenience stores and other retailers represented by his group now sell about 90% of all lottery tickets and that they are worried about the impact of online lottery games on their businesses.

FOX59

Indiana reports 1,454 new COVID-19 cases, 99 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 99 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,527 new cases in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 12.2% with a rate of 21.7% positive for unique individuals. Both rates declined from the previous update. Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Experts say Indiana close to endemic phase of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting next week there are some big changes coming to how Indiana deals with COVID-19 at schools, long-term care facilities, and hospitals. That move has raised some questions about when the pandemic will be officially over. Medical experts said we’re getting close to entering the endemic phase of COVID-19 where the virus becomes […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana senators remove provisions from school curriculum bill

INDIANAPOLIS – Lawmakers in the Indiana Senate education committee heard testimony from dozens of Hoosiers Wednesday after amending a bill that would regulate school curriculum. House Bill 1134 would restrict what’s taught in schools regarding race, gender and ethnicity. According to State Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond), who chairs the Senate education committee, more than 200 […]
INDIANA STATE
