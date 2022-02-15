ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What Is an Estate?

By Eric Reed
SmartAsset
SmartAsset
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMQNn_0eFJheUc00

In financial law, an "estate" refers to all of the assets and property owned by someone who has died. However, this definition can have a few different applications depending on where in the estate process the decedent's estate is. Estate planning is required to ensure your assets are handled exactly as you want after you're gone. This process can get complicated and, over time, will also need updating and adjusting. That's when working with a financial advisor can be a valuable decision.

What Is a Traditional Estate?

An estate is the sum total of all assets someone owns and all liabilities they owe at the time of their death. This includes absolutely everything you can think of, ranging from cash and real estate to even ephemeral assets like intellectual property.

When someone dies, their estate goes through a process of managing its bills and distributing its assets. This process is known as probate. First, the executor , who's responsible for managing the estate, pays any of the estate's debts using its own money. They then pay any legal or other bills incurred during the probate process. Finally, the executor distributes all remaining assets among the appropriate heirs of the decedent. Once this process is complete, the estate ceases to exist, as all of its liabilities have now been paid and all of its assets now belong to other people.

A traditional estate is one in which the deceased had a will . This estate is distributed according to the terms of the will and managed by an executor named in the will.

Understanding the Differences Between Probate and Trust Estates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BD6ZF_0eFJheUc00

While all property owned by someone who has died is known as an "estate," there are two more specific categories within this larger term. More specifically, these individual categories are known as probate estates and trust estates.

Probate Estate

A probate estate is the estate of someone who died without a legally enforceable will. In legal jargon, this is known as dying " intestate ." This is the opposite of dying "testate," which applies to all individuals who have a legally admissible will in place at the time of their death.

If you die intestate your assets are distributed according to your state's inheritance laws. This process is overseen by the probate court, which will appoint someone to act as the administrator for the estate. An administrator plays the exact same role as an executor ; the difference in titles only indicates that the former was appointed by a court while the latter was named by the deceased in their will. When an estate is overseen by a probate court, it is known as a probate estate.

Trust Estate

When someone dies and leaves their assets in trust , this is known as a trust estate. For obvious reasons, this is due to the entirety of the estate's contents being held in one or more legal trusts.

In most cases, the assets in a trust estate are distinct and separate from the assets in an individual's estate. This is because a trust is a legally independent entity which can own all of its assets outright.

As a result, if someone dies and then leaves some of their assets in trust, this can create two separate estates. The assets which the deceased still owned after their death become the deceased's estate. The assets which the deceased passed to the trust become the trust estate.

How Estate Planning Can Grow and Protect Your Estate

The process of estate planning includes making sure your assets are titled in a way that protects them from creditors and unnecessary taxes, both while you're alive and after you die or become incapacitated. It also includes choosing heirs, what they will inherit and how they will inherit it.

Estate planning entails far more than just creating a will. It may also include the following tasks:

  • Assigning a power of attorney and healthcare proxy to make decisions on your behalf if you become incapacitated
  • Creating and funding trusts
  • Establishing guardians for living dependents
  • Appointing or updating beneficiaries on life insurance plans, retirement accounts and bank accounts
  • Making funeral arrangements
  • Preparing for any applicable estate and inheritance taxes, potentially by scheduling annual gifting

In other words, estate planning done well can create a legacy: It can help grow and protect your assets as well as ensure they are passed along in a way that reflects the values you followed in building your estate.

Bottom Line: What Is an Estate?

An estate is the total of all assets and liabilities held by someone at the time of their death. This can also be further referred to as a "probate estate," which refers to the estate of someone who died without a will, and a "trust estate," which refers to assets passed into a trust after death.

Estate Planning Tips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBoNt_0eFJheUc00

  • Building an estate plan can be difficult, but a financial advisor can help . Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
  • A major step in estate planning is deciding how you want your wishes enforced. The first step is deciding exactly what those wishes should be. With SmartAsset's estate planning guide , you can decide what should happen after you die.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Jodi Jacobson, ©iStock.com/Franck-Boston, ©iStock.com/Prostock-Studio

The post What Is an Estate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog .

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my refund be direct deposited?

Millions of Americans are preparing their tax returns in hopes of receiving their refund from the IRS in a timely fashion. The IRS struggled to get refunds out to Americans in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and this year they’re hoping to return to normal. Deadlines were...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Estate Planning#Living Trust#Estates
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my tax refund be released?

Tax season began this week on Monday, and millions of Americans have prepared their tax returns for the IRS to get their refunds as fast as possible. Many people want to know when they will see their refunds. Others want to know how much they can expect. Here is everything...
INCOME TAX
Fortune

The pandemic killed the dream of middle-class homeownership

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The American dream used to be built around a strong middle class and homeownership. Those two things don’t go hand in hand anymore, according to a new...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Reasons your tax refund is late

Millions of Americans have rushed to file their taxes as soon as they can to see their refunds from the IRS as fast as possible. While the IRS says the season will be closer to normal than most, that may not be the case. The IRS still have millions of...
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Reasons You Might Not Get a Tax Refund This Year

The year 2020 was historically bizarre (to put it kindly), but 2021 wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. Sure, the U.S economy partly rebounded from the initial blows of the pandemic; and, for a precious few months, it looked like Covid may be waning — but behind the scenes, complex governmental changes were underway. Oh, and the pandemic definitely did not end; in fact, it got worse, with more people dying from the virus in 2021 than in the year prior.
INCOME TAX
KTEN.com

The One – Year Tax Rule (Capital Gains)

Originally Posted On: https://modernloans.com/the-one-year-tax-rule-capital-gains/. If you own assets and then sell them, such as an investment property, you need to know about short-term and long-term capital gains. If you’re not paying attention, you could be paying up to 37% of your investment return to the IRS not including any State taxes. This means that you’d pay $37,000 in JUST federal income taxes if you were to make $100,000 off an investment.
INCOME TAX
Reading Eagle

Ask Rusty: Will my Social Security benefits ever be non-taxable?

Dear Rusty >> If we take our Social Security at our full retirement age (66 years and 6 months for both of us) and we both continue to work, what are the income tax consequences? Is there an age at which we can still work and draw Social Security without tax consequences on our benefits? — Overtaxed Couple.
SOCIETY
Kiplinger

Financial Advice for Millionaires: 5 Strategies for 2022

For decades my firm has helped retirees preserve and help protect their wealth and leave a legacy. In these tumultuous times, here are some potential retirement and estate planning strategies for you to learn more about:. Concerned about potentially higher taxes in the future?. Our government currently has over $29...
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

SmartAsset

5K+
Followers
453
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

SmartAsset’s editorial mission is to provide the web’s best personal finance news and insights. This includes original data-driven journalism that analyzes economic trends; news coverage of legislation, retirement strategies, and finance; and informative articles on financial planning and investing topics.

 https://smartasset.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy