Phish announced its 2022 tour dates Tuesday, including two nights in Upstate New York. The jam rock band will perform at the original Woodstock site at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on July 22 and July 23. Six other shows are scheduled in New York state, but four are Madison Square Garden performances in April (rescheduled from New Year’s Eve) and two are at the Jones Beach Theater on Long Island.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO