Watch live coverage of Rams championship parade at 11 a.m.

Los Angeles is getting its first victory celebration in a long time Wednesday when the Super Bowl champion Rams hold a championship parade and rally to celebrate their win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

KTLA will have live coverage of the event starting from 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Viewers will also be able to watch the parade here on KTLA.com , the KTLA 5 News app , KTLA’s YouTube , or KTLA+, which can be viewed on the KTLA+ app on Apple TV, Roku and Firestick.

The celebration, which will be free and open to the public, will feature appearances from Rams players and coaches, on-stage entertainment, floats and specialty vehicles.

KTLA got a sneak peak at the double-decker buses with the words “World Champions L.A. 2021” that the Rams will be riding in during the parade.

The 1.1-mile parade near the University of Southern California will start at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Royal Street and West Jefferson Boulevard at the Shrine Auditorium, head down Figueroa Street and make its way to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

A rally will begin around 12 p.m. at the Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza, when the team arrives to Exposition Park.

The Rams victory parade will be the first in the city since the pandemic started.

Fans didn’t get parades to celebrate the Lakers and Dodgers championship wins because of COVID-19 concerns.

This time, Rams fans will be able to celebrate Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The team won its first Super Bowl in L.A. before tens of thousands of cheering fans in a hometown championship game at SoFi Stadium.

City officials are expecting anywhere from 20,000 to 100,000 people to attend the parade and rally Wednesday.

Clad in yellow and blue, fans stood in long lines outside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum early Wednesday morning— some getting up as early as 2 a.m. to get a good spot to watch the celebration.

Spectators are able to watch the parade along its route from the Shrine Auditorium on Jefferson Street, down Figueroa Street, to the Exposition Park on Exposition Park Drive.

Crews have been racing to set up a stage for the team to hold the rally at coliseum, with equipment being brought in to prepare for the extravaganza.

Barricades were placed along the parade route, with the Los Angeles Police Department planning to deploy a large number of officers in the area.

“We’re gonna have a couple knuckle heads, likely, and for that we want to make sure that we’re well staffed to identify them and take the appropriate action to get them off the streets,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.

Most streets in the area will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spectators were advised to use public transportation to get to the celebration.

The 110 Freeway South off ramp is closed at Exposition Boulevard and the freeway’s Express Lane on-and off ramps are closed at 39th Street.

