ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

What is the trimetazidine, the banned drug at the center of an Olympics doping scandal?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sarakshi Rai
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGWCn_0eFJdfwp00

( The Hill ) – Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, a favorite to win gold in the women’s figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics 2021, has been at the center of a doping controversy.

Valieva has been allowed to compete at the Olympics despite testing positive for a banned drug, but will have any medals withheld until her case is resolved.

She came close to a perfect short program but stumbled on her triple axel on Tuesday, still scoring 82.16 points, good enough for first place.

She has reportedly argued that there was a mix-up with her grandfather’s medication after she tested positive for banned drug trimetazidine.

What exactly does trimetazidine (TMZ) do?

Trimetazinine works by increasing blood flow to the heart and restricting rapid swings in blood pressure, Reuters reported.

“If you’re in a highly exertional sport, where you’re using a lot of energy and you’re putting your heart under significant stress, it certainly could help your heart function better theoretically,” MedStar Georgetown University Hospital’s medical toxicology physician Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor told the newswire.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has listed the drug it as a “metabolic modulator” and prohibits its use at all times, both in and out of competition.

Sha’Carri Richardson rips figure skater decision: ‘Only difference I see is I’m a Black young lady’

According to The New York Times , it was added to the list of substances banned for use during competition in 2014 and prohibited for use out of competition in 2015. It is not sold in the United States.

TMZ is typically taken once or twice a day, and is easy to detect in drug tests as it is a synthetic drug, Reuters added.

Other professional athletes have previously faced repercussions after testing positive for trimetazidine, including some who were ultimately disqualified or stripped of their medals. They include:

  • Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva was disqualified from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics after testing positive for the drug
  • Chinese swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Sun Yang was also suspended in 2014 after testing positive for TMZ. Sun said he was prescribed the drug to treat his chest pains.
  • Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova tested positive for meldonium, which according to the New York Times is a metabolic cousin of trimetazidine, leading to a 15-month ban from the sport.
  • Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii was stripped of his bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in the mixed-doubles event after testing positive for meldonium.
NBC tops 100 million viewers during Super Bowl

What’s next for Valieva?

The 15-year-old will next be seen in the women’s long program on Feb. 18. However, should she keep her top spot, Valieva will have no flower ceremony and no medal ceremony, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced . The World Anti-Doping Agency announced on Sunday that it will investigate Valieva’s coaches, doctors and any other adults around her in connection to the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sun Yang
Person
Maria Sharapova
WRBL News 3

Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the property of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case. The sheriff’s office says the property […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRBL News 3

Court documents reveal gruesome details in Colorado Springs’ woman’s death via baseball bat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Court documents have revealed more information regarding a woman’s brutal death, reportedly at the hands of her boyfriend. A recently-released affidavit details the moment when Daisha Fry’s daughter found her mother lying in her bedroom, beaten and bloodied, next to a baseball bat. Fry was found by her daughter just hours after […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Beijing Olympics#Russian#Reuters#The New York Times
WRBL News 3

Early Sunday morning death marks 6th homicide of 2022 in Columbus

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – An early morning death has lead to the 6th homicide of the year in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 34-year-old Kelson Sabaroche was pronounced dead at the Piedmont Columbus Regional E.R. at 12:47 Sunday morning. The coroner says Sabaroche died of a gunshot wound after a shooting in the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Witnesses recall racist comments by men in Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Two women who knew the white father and son convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery testified at their federal hate crimes trial Friday that they had heard both men make racist statements, including crude sexual remarks directed at one of the women who had dated a Black man. More News from WRBL […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Deadly officer involved shooting under investigation in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly officer involved shooting involving the Dothan Police Department is being investigating in Houston County. According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which happened on Feb. 17, 2022. Officials said the shooting occurred in the 2800 block […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Man wanted in Florida arrested in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted in Florida. According to officials with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Shane Patterson was arrested by deputies on Feb. 17, 2022. Patterson is a Fugitive From Justice in Polk County, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said Patterson […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Areas of Pennsylvania seeing heavy flooding

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS News) – Between heavy rain, snow melt, ice jams and fluctuating temperatures, there is some major flooding going on across some Pennsylvania areas this Friday. More News from WRBL The hardest hit places appear to be in parts of Beaver and Butler counties. Flooding is ongoing for Connoquenessing Creek in Beaver County […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy