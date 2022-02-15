ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US, Canada renewing rivalry in Beijing gold medal match

By Jack Doles
 4 days ago

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — It has become a staple of the Olympics: The U.S. versus Canada in the women’s hockey gold medal game.

Beijing marks the sixth time in seven Olympics that the two powers have met in the championship game, including a shootout win for the U.S. in Pyeongchang last time around. That has built a heated rivalry.

“It’s not a secret that we don’t like each other. It’s always a battle, especially when you’re able to represent your country, the stakes are a lot higher and there’s a lot more pride behind it,” Megan Keller, playing defense for Team USA in Beijing, said.

USA’s Kendall Coyne Schofield (L) and USA’s Hannah Brandt (R) tries to score past Canada’s goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens during the women’s preliminary round group A match of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games ice hockey competition between USA and Canada, at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing on February 8, 2022. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)
Watch: US women beat Finland in Beijing semifinal

Lisa Brown-Miller knows it well. She played for Team USA against Canada for the gold medal in the 1998 games in Nagano, Japan — the first time women’s hockey was an Olympic event.

“Any time you seem to play them, it is for the big prize at the end. There’s nothing that heats up like that battle for having these bragging rights at the end of the game,” Brown-Miller said.

Earning those bragging rights, she said, is “powerful.”

These days, many of the players for the U.S. and Canada play with and against each other professionally, so they know each other and some are even friends. Brown-Miller, who now coaches for Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, joked that she could never do that.

“When you saw them prior to a game, if you were staying in the same hotel, you’re walking through the lobby, you might give them a little stare, like, ‘I’ve got you,'” Brown-Miller said.

She said the rivalry is good for women’s hockey because it draws attention to the sport.

Claire Thompson #42 of Team Canada and Hilary Knight #21 of Team United States look to the net during the Group A Women’s Preliminary Round ice hockey match between Team United States and Team Canada at Wukesong Sports Centre on February 8, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst – Pool/Getty Images)
Team USA’s Roque ‘honored’ to clear the way for Indigenous players

The gold medal matchup between the U.S. and Canada begins at 11:10 p.m. ET Thursday . You can watch it streaming live here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

