ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

How to Be a More Mindful Text Messenger

By Gina Tomaine
Yoga Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. I’ve been called a chronically “bad” texter. That means if you text me, I might get back to you late that evening. Or...

www.yogajournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Send Automated Text Messages on an iPhone

If you want to send automated text messages at a certain time, you can do so by creating a shortcut on your iPhone. With this shortcut, you can send text messages to as many contacts as you like, automatically. This could be a great way to reach out to people...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Facebook Messenger is getting split payment, vanish mode and more in US

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) announced that Facebook Messenger would be receiving two new features in the US, a split payment feature, and new audio features. The company also announced a new disappearing message feature that will delete text messages and other content after a set time. Meta announced several...
INTERNET
Omaha.com

There is much more to mindfulness than the popular media hype

Mindfulness is seemingly everywhere these days. A Google search I conducted in January 2022 for the term “mindfulness” resulted in almost 3 billion hits. The practice is now routinely offered in workplaces, schools, psychologists’ offices and hospitals all across the country. Most of the public enthusiasm for...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Text Messaging#How To Be#Instant Messaging#Messenger
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Yoga
Android Authority

How to separate text into columns in Google Docs

One of the best ways to format a piece of writing for readability is to divide your text into columns. You can fit more content onto a page with columns, which allows you to save paper if you intend to print your document. Newspapers, magazines, and scholarly journals use columns all the time to fit more into a tighter space. Let’s go over how to make columns in Google Docs.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Mute Text Messages Notifications From Someone on Your iPhone

If there’s a contact in your Messages app you do not wish to get notifications for, an in-built feature allows you to mute notifications for the contact. The contact won’t be notified that you muted them, and you can steer clear of a crowded Notification Center. Let’s take...
CELL PHONES
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep With a Fan On?

For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
YOUTUBE
psychologytoday.com

How to Watch the Psychological Movie of Your Own Mind

It's important to take time to reconnect with the mind. Regularly returning the mind to a place of stillness can keep us fresh, energised, and grounded. Allowing the mind to function normally while stepping back and watching where it goes creates mental breathing space. When we are busy with everyday...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Meaningful Work Is More Than Mindful

Meaningful work is so important to the vast majority of people that they would pay a financial price for the opportunity. Managing these needs by encouraging mindful moments in the meditation room is insufficient if workers are expected to return "business-like." The shift from “team players” to “positive energizers” illustrates...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of February 19, 2022. In 1961, Piscean cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was the first human to orbit the Earth in a spacecraft. As his feat neared its end, Gagarin left the capsule at 20,000 feet above the ground and parachuted the rest of the way. He arrived in a turnip field where a girl and her grandmother were working. They provided him with a horse and cart so he could travel to the nearest telephone and make a call to get picked up and brought back to headquarters. I foresee a metaphorically comparable series of events transpiring in your life, Pisces. Be flexible and adaptable as you adjust to changing conditions with changing strategies. Your exceptional and illustrious activities may require the assistance of humble influences.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy