– ‘We believe active involvement and engagement with the companies in the portfolio, as opposed to taking a divestment strategy or avoiding the asset class, actually leads to better returns in terms of investor protection,’ John Galloway, global head of investment stewardship at Vanguard Group, told S&P Global Market Intelligence this week. ‘We see the value of ongoing engagement in terms of the progress companies make over time in response to us and other investors.’ Talking about the green transition, Galloway said the complexities of shifting to a low-carbon economy ‘make us confident that our approach of staying invested and actively engaged with these companies will lead to better outcomes’.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO