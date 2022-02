West Texas A&M University will host its 2022 Grace Hamilton Piano Festival, Feb. 25-26 on campus. "This is basically a celebration of music making in the highest order, with a piano, and that is really inspiring. The music itself is moving, but when it is played at the highest level, it is inspiring for all who are involved, whether they are listeners, art lovers, or students and faculty. It creates passion and a want to strive higher," said Dr. Choong-ha Nam,...

AMARILLO, TX ・ 34 MINUTES AGO