NE: WOMAN GIVES BIRTH ON SIDEWALK, LEAVES BABY

Canada’s protests settle down, but could echo in politics
TORONTO (AP) — Most of the streets around the Canadian Parliament are quiet now. The Ottawa protesters who vowed never to give up are largely gone, chased away by policemen in riot gear. The relentless blare of truckers’ horns has gone silent. But the trucker protest, which grew...
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms
London — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that the 95-year-old monarch would carry on working. The palace said the queen would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. "She will continue...
Coach who sued NFL for discrimination hired by Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Flores, who is suing the NFL over discrimination claims, is now the Steelers' senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.
Modeling agent who was close to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in French jail
A modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell, where he was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation, according to the Paris prosecutor's office. Victims of the...
Wright family, activists see injustice in Potter’s sentence
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The issue of race was barely brought up during the trial of Kim Potter, a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of manslaughter for killing Daunte Wright after she said she confused her handgun for her Taser. But Wright’s family members and many activists...
FDA warns after Family Dollar distribution center found infested with rodents
Federal inspectors say they found more than 1,000 rodents inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas.
Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes
Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
2 people injured after helicopter crashes into ocean in crowded Miami Beach
A helicopter crashed into the ocean in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon. Two of the three helicopter passengers were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition, local police tweeted. Video footage posted by police showed the helicopter fly directly into the water near a group of swimmers....
Judge in Trump conspiracy case links Jan. 6 to history of racist violence
On Friday, Federal District Judge Amita Mehta ruled that a civil suit alleging a conspiracy to foment the Jan. 6 insurrection could proceed. In an extremely thorough and detailed 112-page ruling, Mehta concluded that the plaintiffs had made a “plausible” case that former President Trump himself was at the center of a conspiracy to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
U.S. figure skaters lose appeal to get Olympic silver medals
A petition filed against the International Olympic Committee by nine figure skaters from the United States seeking to have their silver medals awarded in a public ceremony has been dismissed. The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced their decision on Saturday following a virtual hearing in Beijing. The global sports...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
