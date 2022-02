Tax season is underway and there are some important documents you need on hand before you file, according to the Internal Revenue Service. Having the correct documents on hand can prevent delays in getting tax refunds, something especially vital this year as the agency has warned of possible delays. Typically, year-end tax forms start arriving by mail – or are available online – in January. It’s best to review them carefully for accurate information and contact the payer right away for a correction or to make sure they have their current mailing or email address.

