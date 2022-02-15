Weezer celebrates 30th anniversary of first rehearsal

As Sheneneh would say … oh my goodness. We’re getting a Martin reunion special to mark the 30th anniversary of the ’90s Fox sitcom. Cast members Martin Lawrence (Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pamela), and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole) will all appear. That’s almost all of the main cast — unfortunately, Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy, died in 2016. Comedian Affion Crockett will host the reunion, which is set to tape on February 20 and air on BET+ later this year. According to a release, the reunion will explore the origin, evolution, and impact of Martin. This does leave us wondering if Campbell and Lawrence will address the show’s final season, which Campbell’s character Gina was mostly missing from. (Campbell filed a sexual-harassment lawsuit against Lawrence and the Martin producers that year, though the two have since publicly reconciled.) Meanwhile, according to BET, some surprise guests will also feature in the reunion. Across the show’s run from 1992-1997, there are plenty of characters to choose from. We’re personally hoping Bruh-Man from the fifth floor can climb down a fire escape and join.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO