ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Weezer celebrates 30th anniversary of first rehearsal

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks 30 years since Rivers Cuomo and Patrick Wilson joined up with then-members Jason Cropper and Matt Sharp for their first official rehearsal on February 15, 1992. In an Instagram post, unofficial fifth Weezer member Karl Koch reflects on the anniversary and all that the band’s been through in the...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

The Martin Cast Is Reuniting for a 30th Anniversary Special on BET+

As Sheneneh would say … oh my goodness. We’re getting a Martin reunion special to mark the 30th anniversary of the ’90s Fox sitcom. Cast members Martin Lawrence (Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pamela), and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole) will all appear. That’s almost all of the main cast — unfortunately, Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy, died in 2016. Comedian Affion Crockett will host the reunion, which is set to tape on February 20 and air on BET+ later this year. According to a release, the reunion will explore the origin, evolution, and impact of Martin. This does leave us wondering if Campbell and Lawrence will address the show’s final season, which Campbell’s character Gina was mostly missing from. (Campbell filed a sexual-harassment lawsuit against Lawrence and the Martin producers that year, though the two have since publicly reconciled.) Meanwhile, according to BET, some surprise guests will also feature in the reunion. Across the show’s run from 1992-1997, there are plenty of characters to choose from. We’re personally hoping Bruh-Man from the fifth floor can climb down a fire escape and join.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rivers Cuomo
Person
Ric Ocasek
Person
Matt Sharp
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Brian Bell
Person
Jason Cropper
musictimes.com

Dallas Good Dead at 48: 'The Sadies' Musician's Cause of Death Tragic

Dallas Good, popularly known as one of the members of the famed Canadian rock-western band The Sadies, has passed away at the age of 48. According to The U.S. Sun, the musician's cause of death is due to natural causes. The guitarist's good friend, Derek Emerson, spoke to Exclaim to...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

J. Cole’s message to Kanye West after watching Jeen-Yuhs

The North Carolina rap artist, J. Cole, posted his thoughts on the Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ on Instagram. Dreamville artist, J. Cole, has had a long and complicated relationship with Kanye West that dates all the way back to 2007. On Cole’s debut mixtape The Come Up four tracks were produced by West, marking the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the two that would eventually take its twists and turns. In 2009’s The Warm Up, Cole’s second project, he gave nods to Kanye with his lyrics as well as having more Kanye-produced beats on the tape.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram#Abc Audio
NPR

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2007

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out. While the...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Minnie Mouse Reveals New Costume for Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary

Disneyland Paris has revealed Minnie Mouse’s new 30th anniversary costume. View it on TikTok below or click here. Répondre à @audeminouryelandt Minnie dévoile son nouveau costume pour le 30e Anniversaire ! 👀🎀 // Minnie is ready to reveal her 30th Anniversary Costume! 🤩🤩 #DisneylandParis #DisneyParks #DisneylandParis30 #outfit #fitcheck #MinnieMouse.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Taos News

Taos Chamber Music Group puts out call for 30th Anniversary Commissions

After a successful first round of commissioning new music compositions during the pandemic, the Taos Chamber Music Group is putting out a call for new works to be performed during its upcoming 30th Anniversary Season in 2022-23. During 2020-21, TCMG commissioned three pieces that were written by composers from the...
TAOS, NM
The Press

‘AEROSMITH – 1971: THE ROAD STARTS HEAR’ MAKES ITS CD AND DIGITAL DEBUT IN THE ONGOING CELEBRATION OF THE BAND’S 50th ANNIVERSARY. The Recently Discovered Rare Rehearsal Recording From 1971 To Be Released On April 8

'AEROSMITH - 1971: THE ROAD STARTS HEAR' MAKES ITS CD AND DIGITAL DEBUT IN THE ONGOING CELEBRATION OF THE BAND'S 50th ANNIVERSARY. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first of many announcements celebrating the 50th anniversary of the four-time GRAMMY® winning and Diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith, one of their earliest recordings, Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear (UMe), will make its CD and digital debut on April 8. This rare recording from 1971 was recently discovered in Aerosmith's Vindaloo Vaults and was originally only available as a limited-edition cassette and vinyl release for Record Store Day in 2021. The heavily sought-after RSD release quickly sold out and debuted on the Billboard 200, hitting No. 2 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, No. 12 on the Top Rock Albums chart, No. 13 on the Vinyl Albums chart, and No. 19 on the Top Album Sales chart.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra shares heartbreaking tribute after sad family loss

Priyanka Chopra shared a moving post dedicated to her late father on Friday. The Bollywood superstar, who has just welcomed her first child with husband Nick Jonas via surrogate, posted a sweet throwback photo to mark her parents' wedding anniversary. The Matrix Resurrections star took to Instagram to share a...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Lands New Project

Multi-decade television star Kelsey Grammer recently joined the cast of Jesus Revolution, a true story of national spiritual awakening in the 1970s. The Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate film will detail the origins of the awakening and examine its roots within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. The film will also star Joel Courtney, Jonathan Roumie, Anna Grace Barlow, and a score of other young talent.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Drops Epic Series of Photos From Madison Square Garden Performances

On Feb. 9, country superstar Morgan Wallen kicked off his “Dangerous” tour with an incredible performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Wallen was supposed to start his tour in Evansville, Indiana, on Feb. 3. Unfortunately, severe weather forced the country singer to postpone the first three shows. Indiana, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania all received new dates in April.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee makes risky fashion statement as GMA fans weigh in

Ginger Zee took a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Good Morning America. The star documented her choice of clothing with a post on Instagram in which she admitted that it was 'risky'. Ginger wore a pair of rust-colored pants and a tight patterned top, but...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy