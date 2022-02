Like the car crash with which it begins, “Titane” is at times horrifying to watch and impossible to look away from. Written and directed by Julia Ducournau, the French film follows Alexia (Agatha Rousselle), a young woman with murderous tendencies and an erotic fascination with automobiles. Without giving anything else away, it must be said that “Titane” is not for the faint of heart (or stomach). For those with no aversion to body horror and violence, it’s an absolute must-watch, a dramatic thriller whose volatile protagonist and excellent cast led by Rousselle and Vincent Lindon will keep you on your toes for the entirety of its run time.

